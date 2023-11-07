OVERNIGHT: After hitting 83°F Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will stay on the mild side. Low temps will be in the low 60s near sunrise with clear conditions and south southwesterly wind 5-10mph.

WEDNESDAY: It will be windy and warm Wednesday with high temperatures in the low 80s. The record for Wednesday is 81°F from 2005. Clouds will be prevalent in the morning, with sunshine coming through during the afternoon. South southwesterly wind will stay sustained 10-15mph with gusts closer to 20mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain and cooler temperatures move in Thursday into early Friday. Chilly temps settle in Thursday into the weekend. Sunshine is back Saturday and Sunday with mornings in the 40s and afternoons in the low 60s.