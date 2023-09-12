OVERNIGHT: Clouds hang around this evening with temperatures staying in the 70s. Overnight night lows cool to the 60s across the state with northeasterly wind around 5-10mph.

WEDNESDAY: Comfortable conditions carry on into Wednesday, with high temperatures close to 80°F. More sunshine will be mixed in with clouds, with a chance for a lingering shower over south Arkansas only.

WHAT’S NEXT: Below average temperatures last through the work week, with temps in the mid 80s this weekend.