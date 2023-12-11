OVERNIGHT: Clear, cold & calm conditions are in tonight with temps in the 40s much of the evening. It will drop to the mid 30s come sunrise Tuesday morning.
TUESDAY: Another nice forecast is on tap Tuesday, with high temperatures near 60°F. It will be mostly sunny and calm through the day with no rain chances.
WHAT’S NEXT: Quiet weather lasts for much of the extended period. Temperatures will be above average near 60°F each afternoon with cold mornings in the upper 30s. Only shot for rain as of now is Saturday.
Follow the Arkansas Storm Team
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.