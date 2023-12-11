OVERNIGHT: Clear, cold & calm conditions are in tonight with temps in the 40s much of the evening. It will drop to the mid 30s come sunrise Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: Another nice forecast is on tap Tuesday, with high temperatures near 60°F. It will be mostly sunny and calm through the day with no rain chances.

WHAT’S NEXT: Quiet weather lasts for much of the extended period. Temperatures will be above average near 60°F each afternoon with cold mornings in the upper 30s. Only shot for rain as of now is Saturday.