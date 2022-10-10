TONIGHT: Some more clouds building in this evening with milder conditions. Temperatures hit 87°F Monday afternoon in Little Rock. Lows will drop to the upper 50s and low 60s. The average low in Little Rock this time of year is 53°F.

TUESDAY: Another warm day Tuesday with high temps in the mid to upper 60s. More sunshine will start the day with clouds moving in by afternoon.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain is finally back in the forecast Wednesday with a few thunderstorms possible. Gusty wind will be the primary threat with any storms that develop, along with some isolated hail. Rainfall totals are forecast to stay below ¼” overall across the state.

