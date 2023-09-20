OVERNIGHT: Temperatures hover in the 70s much of the evening with mild overnight low temperatures in the upper 60s. A few more showers linger over the western third of the state late tonight and overnight with a light easterly wind.

THURSDAY: Clouds hang around Thursday with one or two showers possible over central Arkansas. West Arkansas still has the better shot for additional rain through the day Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 80s for central Arkansas.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain chances remain in the forecast through Friday. Saturday through the day will see plenty of sunshine with rain and storms moving in late Saturday night into Sunday.