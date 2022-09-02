TONIGHT: Clouds will gradually increase tonight and some showers will be possible as a stationary front hangs around central Arkansas. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s the majority of the night and drop to the low 70s near sunrise.

SATURDAY: More sunshine is expected later in the day Saturday with higher rain chances over east and northeast Arkansas. Afternoon temps warm to the upper 80s.

WHAT’S NEXT: Some showers and isolated storms remain in the forecast for the rest of Labor Day Weekend, although no day is expected to be rainy the entire time or a washout. There will be periods of sun mixed with clouds and scattered showers periodically through Sunday and into next week. Afternoon temps remain fairly consistent in the mid to upper 80s with mornings around 70°F.

