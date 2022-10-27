TONIGHT: Some more clouds hang around tonight with temperatures cooling to the 50s by 8pm and 40s after 1am. Low temps in the mid 40s near sunrise with a northeasterly wind of 5mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable conditions Friday with a high near 70°F. It will turn mostly cloudy by the late afternoon with rain chances increasing late Friday night for central Arkansas.

WHAT’S NEXT: Widespread rain, along with a few storms, are like likely throughout the day Saturday, extending into Saturday night. Rainfall amounts will likely exceed ½” for central Arkansas with south Arkansas expecting higher totals. Rain will be out of the state for the most part Sunday with sunshine back in the forecast Halloween.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.