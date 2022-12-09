TONIGHT: Clouds will increase tonight, but no rain is expected until after midnight for central Arkansas. North Arkansas could see some showers earlier. Temperatures will drop to the 50s by 7pm and stay that way through the majority over the overnight hours. It will be just shy of 50°F by sunrise with a light easterly wind.

SATURDAY: It is going to be rainy day Saturday from morning through evening. The heaviest rain will be in the afternoon with ½” to 1″ of rain likely for central Arkansas. Some spots could see higher amounts. Rain will mostly be in the form of showers, but a few, general thunderstorms cannot be ruled out Saturday afternoon. High temps will be seasonable in the mid 50s.

WHAT’S NEXT: High pressure briefly builds in Sunday, keeping it and Monday, dry. Clouds will hang around with high temps in the upper 50s. Storms develop Tuesday, some of which could be strong to severe. Damaging wind, large hail and some tornadoes cannot be ruled out Tuesday afternoon through late Tuesday night for Arkansas. Heavy rain could also lead to some flash flooding. Rain clears out Wednesday, and cooler weather settles in.