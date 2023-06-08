OVERNIGHT: Mild conditions are in store tonight with some rain lingering into the night. Activity should clear out by the overnight hours. Temperatures will be in the 70s for much of the state thanks to more clouds and some rain.

FRIDAY: It will be warm Friday with high temperatures in the upper 80s. While an isolated storm could skirt into Pulaski County, any storm activity should be confined to west Arkansas.

THE WEEKEND: Showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe, develop Saturday afternoon and evening for central Arkansas. Wind and heavy rain will be the biggest impacts with stronger storms. Another shot for rain is in the forecast Sunday, but it not as high as Saturday’s chance.