OVERNIGHT: Clouds linger through the evening with rain returning after midnight for central Arkansas. Temperatures this evening will stay in the 60s with upper 50s by sunrise Saturday.

SATURDAY: It’ll be a wet start to Saturday, with the majority of the rain falling during the morning. Showers should taper off around lunchtime. West and southwest Arkansas will see highest rainfall totals of 2-3″, with central Arkansas getting 1 to 1½” of rain. Rain and clouds clear by Saturday evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with breezy northerly wind 10-15mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunshine is back in full force Sunday. Temperatures will be warmer in the low 70s to round out April. Next week starts out sunny with 80s back in the forecast mid-week.