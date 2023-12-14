OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear, cool & calm conditions tonight. Much of the evening will be in the 50s and 40s. Low temperatures will be around 40°F by sunrise.

FRIDAY: Clouds increase Friday with high temperatures in the low 60s. Rain moves in over west Arkansas Friday evening and into central Arkansas Friday night. Highest rainfall amounts will be over southwest Arkansas, with ½”-1″ of rain possible there. Most rain should be light to moderate, with a few pockets of heavier rain and rumbles of thunder possible. Severe weather is not anticipated.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain diminishes by Saturday afternoon, with it dry by Saturday night. Sunday will be breezy and sunny. Temps stay in the mid to upper 50s for the weekend and into the start of next week.