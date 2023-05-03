OVERNIGHT: It will be mostly clear tonight with temperatures in the 70s till 8pm, then dropping to the 60s for the remainder of the evening. Low temps will be in the low 50s with light southerly breeze.

THURSDAY: It starts off mostly sunny Thursday with clouds building in through the day. Temperatures will warm to around 80°F with higher humidity. While a stray shower will be possible by late afternoon, more rain moves through late Thursday night and overnight.

WHAT’S NEXT: Warmer weather and higher humidity lasts through the weekend and into next week. Rain chances are best Friday night into Saturday and again Sunday. While a few storms will be possible, the overall severe threat remains low.