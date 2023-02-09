OVERNIGHT: Clouds gradually build overnight with temperatures in the 50s through 8pm and 40s afterward. We’ll be in the upper 30s by sunrise just before 7am Friday morning. Northeasterly wind will be light.

FRIDAY: Chilly rain showers build in Friday afternoon and last through the early evening. Some snow will be possible for the Ouachitas, Ozarks and Boston Mountain. Some of that snow will spread over NWA as well. Accumulation will be limited with less than an inch for the Ouachitas and around 1″-2″+ over the Ozarks and highest elevations. High temperatures in Little Rock will be in the upper 40s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: This weekend will be dry and sunny with temperatures in the 50s. It will be cooler in the low 50s Saturday afternoon and upper 50s Sunday afternoon. Mornings will be cold, right around freezing.

SUPERBOWL FORECAST: Weather will be good for the Chiefs & Eagles in Glendale, Arizona. Temperatures in the upper 60s for kickoff with and easterly wind of 10-15mph.