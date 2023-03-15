OVERNIGHT: Clouds will gradually build through the night with temperatures near 50°F until 8pm and upper 40s for the rest of it. It’ll bottom out in the low to mid 40s with a southeasterly wind of 10mph.

THURSDAY: Rain moves in by noon in central Arkansas Thursday with some storms. The threat for a few severe thunderstorms increases by late afternoon Thursday for west Arkansas and closer to supper for central Arkansas. Southwest Arkansas has the highest chance of seeing a few strong to severe storms. Wind and hail are the primary threats. A tornado cannot be ruled out entirely, but this risk is lower. Rain and storms should be exiting Arkansas near midnight. High temperatures Thursday will be in the low 40s with breezy conditions out of the south at 15-25mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Cooler weather arrives for St. Patrick’s Day and this weekend. Friday will be breezy and sunny later on with high temps in the low 50s. A hard freeze is likely Friday and Saturday nights over north Arkansas. Central Arkansas also expects freezing temps with lows right at freezing Saturday morning, with upper 20s Sunday morning. It’s not till Tuesday morning, lows rise above the freezing mark.