OVERNIGHT: Temperatures stay in the 70s for much of the evening. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible, with a greater chance for stronger activity later tonight and toward the south.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday, with high temps in the mid 80s. Some showers and thunderstorms will be scattered throughout the day, with more coverage increasing Wednesday night. A few storms could be strong to severe, with wind and hail the primary hazards. Some spots could also see 2-3″ of rainfall, which poses a threat for flooding.

WHAT’S NEXT: More sunshine returns Thursday with higher heat. Temps will be closer to 90°F for the end of the work week, with hotter weather for the weekend.