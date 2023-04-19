OVERNIGHT: It will be a breezy and mild night with temperatures near 80°F through 8pm and 70s by 9pm. Low temps will range about 10 degrees above average in the low 60s. Southerly wind will be sustained at 15-20mph.

THURSDAY: It starts out mild Thursday with some showers developing by afternoon and storms by Thursday evening for central Arkansas. Rain and storms last through the night, with the bulk of rainfall accumulating Thursday night through early Friday. Some storms could be strong to severe with hail and wind the primary threats. Flash flooding could also occur as 2-3″ of rain is anticipated for Little Rock Thursday through Friday. High temps Thursday will be close to 80°F with a south-southwesterly wind of 15-20mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Friday will be cool with temps in the upper 60s and rain clearing by the evening. Sunshine and cooler weather for the weekend with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.