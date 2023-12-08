OVERNIGHT: Rain and storms return to Arkansas Friday night & overnight. A few storms could be strong to possibly severe. Wind and hail are the primary threats. A tornado cannot be ruled out, but this threat is low. Storms are most likely over central Arkansas around midnight based on the timing of the storm system and strong cold front. It will be windy with sustained wind out of the south at 15-20mph. Temperatures hover around 60°F.

SATURDAY: Showers and storms are possible through lunch Saturday in central Arkansas and through the end of the day southeast of Arkansas. Rain should be exiting out of the state entirely by or before sunset Saturday. A few storms could be strong to severe during the day Saturday, particularly south and east of Little Rock. It will be windy Saturday with high temps in the mid to upper 60s. It will cool down quickly Saturday night.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunday will be cool, breezy & dry with high temps in the low 50s and the morning starting off cold in the 30s. Much of the week next week will stay dry and cool.