OVERNIGHT: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of Arkansas until 9pm. Wind and hail are the primary threats with Thursday evening’s storms. Some flooding could also occur. The main line of storms moves through central Arkansas after 6pm through roughly 10pm. Storms will linger later farther east till around 1am. Rain lasts through the night, but the strongest wind will occur in the evening for central Arkansas. Heavy rain will also fall with these storms with 1-2+” accumulating tonight in Little Rock. Temperatures, overall, will stay in the 60s after hitting 82°F Thursday afternoon.

FRIDAY: Rain and a few general thunderstorms last into Friday with rain clearing out of Little Rock entirely closer to 5pm. Temperatures will be cooler in the upper 60s with another ½” of rain expected.

WHAT’S NEXT: The weekend should stay dry and cooler with highs in the 60s and mornings chilly in the 40s. Cooler weather lasts into next week with better rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday.