TONIGHT: Rain becomes more widespread after midnight with temperatures staying in the 50s the majority of the night. Temps drop to the upper 40s near sunrise, with rain becoming more moderate.

THANKSGIVING: It is going to be rainy all day Thanksgiving. For those running or walking Turkey Trots, expect a chilly, wet run with temps in the mid to upper 40s and showers. The heaviest rain will stay over south Arkansas extending into Louisiana. Around1” to 2″ of rain is expected in Little Rock on Thanksgiving with 2″+ possible over southwest Arkansas. Afternoon temps warm to the mid 50s Thanksgiving afternoon with upper 40s for northern Arkansas. Rain will start to clear out Thanksgiving night.

BLACK FRIDAY: It will be cool Friday morning with low temps in the upper 40s by 5am. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day Friday with high temps in the upper 50s. It will be breezy with a north northeasterly wind of 5-15mph throughout the day. Rain holds off until Saturday morning. There will be a little more sunshine in Missouri for the Hogs and clouds in Arkansas for high school Friday night football.

THE REST OF THE WEEKEND: Rain builds in Saturday with high temps in the mid 50s. Another ½” of rain is likely for Little Rock on Saturday. Sunshine returns Sunday with temps near 60°F.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app