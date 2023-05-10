OVERNIGHT: On and off showers & thunderstorms continue into tonight through Thursday morning. Temperatures will hold steady in the low 70s. Another ¼-½” of rain is possible tonight for Little Rock with an additional ½” early Thursday. Easterly wind will stay sustained at 10-15mph.

THURSDAY: Rain lingers into Thursday morning, with some sunshine coming through by the end of the day. Temperatures will be near 80°F with southeasterly wind 10-15mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Coverage of rainfall decreases for Mother’s Day Weekend. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible, but widespread rain is not anticipated. Temperatures will be warmer with a mix of sun and clouds in the upper 80s and closer to 90°F for Mother’s Day on Sunday.