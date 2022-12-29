OVERNIGHT: Rain increases in coverage & intensity tonight. It will be rainy all night into early Friday. There will be heavy rain at times, along with some thunder and lightning. Severe weather is not anticipated, but Little Rock could get 1-2″ of rain tonight alone. Temperatures reached the low 70s this afternoon and will stay in the 60s this evening.

FRIDAY: Rain diminishes after the morning hours with a few more showers possible Friday night. Temperatures will be mild in the low 60s with a northeasterly wind around 5mph by the afternoon.

WHAT’S NEXT: New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day will be dry and warm with temps in the mid to upper 60s. New Year’s Day could hit 70°F. Storms, some of which could be strong to severe, move in Monday and clear Tuesday.