OVERNIGHT: It will stay breezy tonight with increasing clouds. Temperatures are going to be significantly warmer tonight in the upper 50s. The average low temp is 32°F, and the average high is 50°F in Little Rock for this time of year.

THURSDAY: Light rain moves in throughout the morning and afternoon with heavier rain developing by Thursday night. Temperatures will be near 70°F in the afternoon with mostly cloudy conditions, along with a southerly wind of 10-15. This will not only make it warmer, but also more humid.

WHAT’S NEXT: Temperatures remain well above average for the rest of the week and into the start of the New Year. Rain lasts through Saturday morning, before clearing just in time for New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day. More rain and storms (some of which will be strong) are anticipated Monday. All in all, Little Rock could see 4-6″ of rain through January 3.