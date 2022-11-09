TONIGHT: It will be mild tonight after a warm afternoon. It was so warm in Little Rock, we set a new record high of 83°F. The previous record was 82°F from 2005. Our average high for this time of year is 64°F. Temps this afternoon are more seasonable for mid-September. We stay in the 70s through 7pm and drop to the 60s by 8pm. Low 50s arrive by sunrise. Mostly clear and calm tonight with temperatures staying well above average.

THURSDAY: It will be sunny and warm Thursday with temperatures in the mid 70s with a southeasterly wind of 5mph. Increasing clouds by Thursday night with some rain likely for NWA.

WHAT’S NEXT: A cold front comes through Arkansas late Thursday night into Friday, bringing clouds across the state and cooler temps. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with a few showers and breezy conditions out of the north. This weekend will be cold with subfreezing mornings and afternoons only in the low 50s. Sunny and dry for football and the first weekend of deer season.

