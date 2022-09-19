TONIGHT: It will take some time to cool down tonight after high temps reached the upper 90s across much of the state. It will cool to the 80s by 8pm and stay that way through 1am. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s near sunrise with clear, calm & mild conditions.

TUESDAY: Sunny and hot Tuesday afternoon with temps ranging 10 to 15 degrees above average for highs. The record high for Tuesday in Little Rock is 102°F from 2005.

WHAT’S NEXT: High heat continues into Tuesday & Wednesday, with triple digits possible. Sunny and dry weather lasts throughout the week. The good news is, a cold front will comes through Thursday (the official start of Autumn) and bring more seasonable temps in the mid 80s by Thursday. It will heat back up to the 90s this weekend.

