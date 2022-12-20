TONIGHT: Tonight will be mostly clear to start with clouds gradually building in overnight. Temperatures will lower close to freezing by sunrise at 7:12am Tuesday. A light north northeasterly wind will be present with seasonable temperatures. The average low this time of year is 33°F with an average high of 52°F.

WEDNESDAY – WINTER SOLSTICE: The official start of Winter is Wednesday at 3:47pm. We will have the least amount of daylight with 9 hours, 49 minutes and 27 seconds in Little Rock. There will be a good mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures near 50°F and a calm southeasterly breeze.

COLD WEATHER: Temperatures drastically drop Thursday across Arkansas.

Noon Thursday: 45°

5pm Thursday: 27°, feeling like 10°

10pm Thursday: 15°, feeling like 0° to -2°

The lowest wind chill values will be Friday morning at -10°F to -15°F with a low close to 5°. North Arkansas could have wind chill values as low as -20°F Friday morning. Wind Chill Watch goes in effect Thursday through Friday morning for the northern half of the state. Little Rock will likely be under a wind chill advisory. It will be windy on Thursday & Friday. Light wind is expected Christmas Eve & Christmas.

SNOW IMPACTS: Little Rock, as of now, does not anticipate more than a dusting of snow Thursday afternoon & early evening. Cold rain could transition to snow after lunch, but it will be a light, quick burst. Dry & frigid air moves in immediately, which will cut off any moisture to produce snow. There should be minimal travel issues across central Arkansas from snowflakes, if any. North Arkansas has a better chance of seeing accumulation of 1″-3″, where travel will be more difficult there Thursday. Wind gusts of 30-45mph could reduce visibility for drivers and affect semi-trucks.

SNOW TIMING THURSDAY: *this could change some