OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and calm conditions last through tonight with temps in the 80s till 8pm and 70s afterwards. Low temps will be in the upper 60s near sunrise.
TUESDAY: A warm front lifts through Tuesday, bringing temperatures back to the low 90s after a cooler than average Monday. A few showers are possible Tuesday for southwest Arkansas, but much of the state should stay rain-free with a southeasterly wind of 5-10mph.
WHAT’S NEXT: We heat up to the mid 90s mid-week, with upper 90s Thursday & Friday. It will feel closer to 105°F by the end of the work week. A little higher rain chances are forecast Friday through the weekend.
STAY INFORMED
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Follow the Arkansas Storm Team
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.