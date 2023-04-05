OVERNIGHT: It will be chilly tonight with temperatures near 60°F through 9pm and 50s for the rest of the night. Temps will drop to the upper 40s near sunrise. Cloudy and breezy conditions with rain lasting over southeast Arkansas. The full moon tonight won’t be able to be seen due to overcast conditions in central Arkansas.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and chilly Thursday with temperatures in the upper 50s with rain continuing for southeast Arkansas.

WHAT’S NEXT: Friday will be mostly cloudy with temps still cooler in the low 60s. Sunshine is back for the weekend with upper 60s Saturday and low 70s Easter Sunday.