OVERNIGHT: Storms pick up Friday night and organize overnight through early Friday morning. Wind is the primary threat and could lead to power outages and wind damage. Hail and a few tornadoes are also possible, but this risk is lower. Storm activity should be shifting farther east closer to sunrise. Over one inch of rain is expected for the majority of Arkansas.

FRIDAY: A little bit of snow will move in behind storms Friday morning over NWA. Winter Weather Advisory goes in effect 2am to 10am for travel impacts. Rapidly dropping temps combined with up to an inch of snow could lead to slick roads. It will be windy Friday with gusts over 40mph possible. Wind Advisory in effect all of Friday. Temperatures will be warmer in the morning in the 50s with it dropping to the 30s by lunch.

DANGEROUS COLD: Arctic air moves in this weekend with a frigid, but sunny Saturday. Saturday is the last day to do any winter weather prep. Mornings drop to the single digits and teens Monday through Wednesday, with wind chill values sub-zero Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures won’t climb above freezing till Wednesday afternoon.

TRACKING SNOW: Snow moves in late Sunday afternoon and lasts through Monday. Travel impacts are anticipated.