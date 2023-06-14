OVERNIGHT: Severe storms diminish wind down late tonight, with the threat ending by midnight for Little Rock. Central and south Arkansas could have more storms with very large hail through the night, along with damaging wind and some flooding. Temperatures will be in the 70s for the night.

THURSDAY: Finally a lull in storm activity Thursday, with mostly sunny and hotter conditions. Temperatures will be closer to 90°F in the afternoon. Showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe, move in Thursday night and overnight.

WHAT’S NEXT: Storms linger into Friday morning. Sunshine is back Saturday with a better chance for rain and storms late Saturday night into Sunday for Father’s Day. Temperatures this weekend will be in the low 90s.