OVERNIGHT: The bulk of the storms pass through late afternoon & early evening for central Arkansas. By 9pm/10pm, much of the heavy rain and storms should be tracking over the Mississippi River and out of Arkansas. Wind is the primary threat for Little Rock this evening and it will stay breezy tonight with westerly wind around 15mph.

SATURDAY: It will be beautiful Saturday with mostly sunny and dry conditions. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with west-southwesterly wind 5-15mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: We’ll get a stretch of quiet weather for the rest of the weekend and into next week. Next shot for rain and storms comes Thursday & Friday.