OVERNIGHT: A second round of strong to potentially severe storms develops tonight. Southwest Arkansas should see activity ramp up more around 7pm and near 9pm for Little Rock. Rain lasts through 3am for the metro, with showers and storms clearing the state entirely near sunrise Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the 60s after hitting the 70s earlier today.

ACTIVE WATCHES: There is plenty of fuel for storms, some of which could produce some rotation and/or a tornado. A Tornado Watch is in effect for much of state, including Little Rock, until 9pm and for NWA until 10pm. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 6am Tuesday morning as another 1-2″ of rain are expected, with east Arkansas getting 2-3″.

TUESDAY: Weather calms down Tuesday with partly sunny and breezy conditions. Temperatures will be in the low 70s.

WHAT’S NEXT: The rest of the week remains calm with cooler weather by Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 50s Wednesday for the rest of the week with mornings in the 30s and 40s. Sunshine Wednesday through Friday with rain chances back in the forecast Saturday.