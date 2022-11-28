TONIGHT: Quiet weather is anticipated tonight after a sunny & warm Monday. High temperatures hit 63°F in the afternoon. It will cool to the upper 40s by sunrise with increasing clouds. The average in Little Rock for this time of year is 37°F.

SEVERE POTENTIAL TUESDAY: Rain moves into west Arkansas early Tuesday morning, with activity picking up in Little Rock before lunch through early afternoon. East Arkansas will see storms from around 4pm through 9pm. Almost all rain should be out of the state by 10pm.

THREATS: Damaging wind is the highest risk, with some power outages and tree damage possible. Isolated hail up to quarter size is also possible. The tornado threat is highest over far east and southeast Arkansas, with the potential for some tornadoes to be strong and long-lived Tuesday afternoon and evening.

WHAT’S NEXT: It will be cooler, dry and breezy Wednesday high temps in the low 50s. Sunshine through Thursday before clouds and slim rain chances build in Friday through the weekend.

