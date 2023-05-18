OVERNIGHT: It will be calm tonight with temperatures in the 70s for much of the evening. Low temps will dip to the upper 60s by sunrise.

FRIDAY: A cold front will move through Arkansas Friday, bringing showers and thunderstorms with it. Some storms could be strong to severe with wind and hail the primary threats. For storms producing heavy rain, some isolated flash flooding will be possible. Little Rock could pick up ¼” to ½”, with a few spots seeing closer to ½”+. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s before cooling behind the front.

WHAT’S NEXT: Drier and cooler weather moves in for the weekend. Early Saturday morning starts with clouds that will make way to sunshine later. Sunday will be sunny all day with a cool start in the 50s. Afternoons this weekend will be in the upper 70s.