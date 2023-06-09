OVERNIGHT: A linger shower or storm moving in from the west cannot be ruled out tonight, but overall, conditions should stay fairly mild. Temps in the 80s till 8pm and then 70s afterwards. It will be partly cloudy with a light easterly wind tonight.

SATURDAY: Showers and thunderstorms develop Saturday afternoon, with a few packing a punch. Wind and hail are the primary threats with stronger storms Saturday. Heavy rain could also lead to flash flooding in some spots. The tornado threat is very low, but a spin-up cannot be ruled out, particularly over southwest Arkansas. Storm activity should die down for Little Rock after 6pm, with rain lingering farther south into Saturday night. High temps will be in the upper 80s Saturday afternoon.

SUNDAY: Additional showers and storms are anticipated Sunday. Some storms could be strong to severe late Sunday, with wind and hail the primary threats. Heavy rain could also lead to some isolated flooding. High temps Sunday will be near 90°F.