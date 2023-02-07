OVERNIGHT: It will be cloudy this evening with temperatures in the 60s, then dropping to the 50s tonight. A few, light showers possible later tonight, with increased coverage near dawn. Northeasterly wind will stay breezy at 10-15mph tonight, before switching to easterly overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread rain moves in Wednesday. It will be a washout with many spots picking up 2-4″ of rain. The exception to this will be southeast Arkansas, where they will get more breaks in the rain until the late afternoon/early evening. The severe weather risk is higher over southeast Arkansas as they will have more fuel to produce storms there. Heavy rain could lead to some flash flooding as well Wednesday across the state. Rain comes to an end Wednesday night.

WHAT’S NEXT: We’ll dry out Thursday and cool down for the weekend. Morning return to the 30s Friday through Sunday with afternoons in the 50s. More storms are expected Valentine’s Day.