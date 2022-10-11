TONIGHT: More clouds hang around tonight with milder temperatures in the low 60s. White a few showers will be possible for NWA, no rain is expected tonight for Little Rock. The average low temperature for this time of year in Little Rock is 53°F.

WEDNESDAY: Rain is finally back in the forecast Wednesday. A cold front will move through during the day, and showers & thunderstorms develop ahead of it. Timing for Little Rock and central Arkansas looks closer to 3pm – 8pm. A few storms could be strong to severe with wind the primary threat. Some hail will also be possible in a few stronger storms that could develop later in the day through the early evening. Rainfall amounts overall, will stay below ¼”, but some isolated higher amounts are not out of the question.

WHAT’S NEXT: Drier and a little cooler Thursday. Warming back up with sunshine Friday & Saturday. By Saturday night into early Sunday, a second cold front will move through, bringing an additional shot for widespread rain across the state.

