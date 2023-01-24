OVERNIGHT: We’ll continue to see cold rain tonight with totals of 1″ to 1½” in Little Rock. A wintry mix of rain/sleet could be possible after 9pm tonight, with any snowflakes mixed in more likely after midnight through 5am. All precipitation will clear by morning, other than a few leftover flurries until 7am.

WEDNESDAY: It will be breezy, cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the low 40s. Wind will be out of the west at 15-20mph sustained.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday with the next shot for rain later Saturday and Sunday.