TONIGHT: Cool rain showers pick up once more this evening & tonight from ~7pm to midnight for central Arkansas. Temperatures cool to the 40s by 8pm and 30s after midnight. North Arkansas has a shot for some snowflakes and sleet mixed in the cold rain tonight into early Saturday morning. NWA Arkansas could see a little wintry mix transition around 9pm with north central Arkansas, including Mountain Home and Mountain View, around 11pm and northeast Arkansas after midnight through 3am.

SATURDAY: It’s a cold start to the day Saturday with morning temps in the mid 30s in central Arkansas and afternoon highs only at 50°F. Much of the state will stay in the 40s. Northwesterly wind around 10mph will make it feel even colder with very dry air in place.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday – cold, dry and sunny. It will be less breezy and Sunday morning will be colder in the 20s. There is a shot for some wintry mix (snow, sleet & cold rain) late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, but no accumulation is anticipated for central Arkansas. North Arkansas, over higher terrain, could pick up 1″ of snow Monday night – Tuesday morning. The rest of next week is going to stay cold with morning in the 30s and afternoons in the 40s.

