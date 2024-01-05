OVERNIGHT: A few lingering cold rain showers will last through 9pm for parts of north and east Arkansas. Snow and ice will not be a problem, but fog will form for many across the state. Temperatures will stay in the mid 30s and above freezing in central Arkansas.

THIS WEEKEND: It will be mostly cloudy and chilly Saturday, but precipitation is not expected. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Sunday will be sunny and warmer, with high temps in the low to mid 50s.

WHAT’S NEXT: A strong storm system brings rain, wind and a few rumbles of thunder to start next week. Monday and Tuesday will be blustery, wet and unpleasant. Snow showers will be possible over parts of north central Arkansas Tuesday morning behind the storm system.