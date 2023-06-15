OVERNIGHT: This evening and tonight stays relatively quiet in central Arkansas. After midnight is when there’s a better chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms. Southwest & south Arkansas has a higher chance of running into rain and storms later tonight and early overnight. Temps will be in the 80s for the evening with lows around 70°F.

FRIDAY: Showers and storms develop Friday morning and last on and off throughout the day. Activity should be out of the state Friday night. A few storms could be strong to severe, with wind and hail the primary threats. Temps will be close to 90°F.

WHAT’S NEXT: Saturday will stay storm-free for the most part, with rain back in the forecast late Saturday night into Father’s Day Sunday. Some storms could also be strong to severe, with hail and wind the primary threat. A spin-up tornado, however, cannot be ruled out.