OVERNIGHT: It will stay mild and breezy tonight/overnight. Temperatures remain in the 80s till 10pm and only drop another 5-10 degrees overnight. Southerly wind sustained at 15mph with gusts closer to 20mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The majority of the day Saturday should stay dry. North and NWA should see storms after 4pm with storms ramping up for central Arkansas closer to 10pm. Rain lasts overnight into Sunday morning. Some storms could be strong to severe late Saturday. Wind and large hail are the primary threats. High temps in the upper 80s Saturday and far cooler Sunday. Afternoon temps will only be in the upper 60s/low 70s to round out the weekend.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain lessens later Sunday & Monday with storms back in the forecast Tuesday & Wednesday.