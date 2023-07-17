OVERNIGHT: A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this evening and tonight. Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect till midnight for parts of central and north Arkansas. Wind is the primary threat, although large hail is possible with stronger storms Monday evening. Heavy rain could also lead to some flash flooding, especially over northeast Arkansas. Temperatures will be in the 70s for low over central and north Arkansas with 80s farther south.
TUESDAY: It will be hot and humid Tuesday with high temps close to 100°F and it feeling more like 110°F.
WHAT’S NEXT: The extreme heat and humidity last through Thursday, with temps flirting with 100°F. This weekend will be more seasonable with a few hit or miss showers and storms Friday & Saturday.
STAY INFORMED
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Follow the Arkansas Storm Team
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.