OVERNIGHT: Rain and storms last through the evening and night across much of the state as a strong cold front tracks in from the northwest. Strongest storms move through Little Rock around 9pm – 10pm. Most rain should be exiting Arkansas by midnight. Temperatures take a dive behind the cold front, with sub-freezing temperatures likely over the Ouachitas, Ozarks and north central Arkansas late tonight into Friday morning.

FRIDAY: St. Patrick’s Day will be chilly and breezy after a cold start near 40°F and a high in the mid 50s. Clouds linger through the morning with sunshine coming through in the afternoon. It will be cold, mostly clear and breezy Friday night. More freezing temperatures are likely overnight into Saturday morning.

WHAT’S NEXT: It will be cold and dry this weekend. Temperatures will be freezing during the mornings Saturday through Monday. Afternoon highs will be below average as well in the 50s. We’ll warm back up by mid-week next week.