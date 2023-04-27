OVERNIGHT: Rain clears out of the state entirely by 10pm tonight. Wind and hail are the primary threats with any stronger storms. Heavy rain in stronger storms will also make driving more hazardous throughout the evening. Temperatures will cool to the 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunshine finally makes its return Friday! Temperatures will be warmer in the mid 70s with a northerly wind at 5mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain is looking more likely late Friday night into Saturday morning, with showers lessening by afternoon. Sunday will be sunny in the 70s.