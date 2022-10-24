TONIGHT: Rain builds in across the state tonight into Tuesday. The heaviest rain will be over west and NWA with 2-3″ possible in some spots. Thunderstorms are also expected with a low-level severe risk. Wind is the greatest threat with any strong storms, with southwest Arkansas including Texarkana, Ashdown, Hope, Nashville & De Queen, more likely to see the most action. Little Rock could get closer to ½” of rain late tonight through Tuesday morning with lower rainfall amounts forecast farther east. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s with windy conditions out of the south 10-15mph and gusts closer to 25mph.

TUESDAY: Rain expected during the morning Tuesday will clear later in the day. Expect a windy and wet morning commute with temps staying in the low 60s and lowering to the upper 50s by 5pm. Rain chances diminish by noon, with only a few lingering showers possible & should be out of the state by early Tuesday evening.

WHAT’S NEXT: Wednesday & Thursday will be sunny with fall weather returning. High temps in the upper 60s with chilly mornings in the 40s mid-week. Rain returns once more Friday through Saturday. Halloween, as of now, looks dry & mostly sunny with pleasant afternoon temps in the low 70s.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.