TONIGHT: Widespread rain and storms roll into Arkansas tonight and overnight. Almost all rain should be out of the state by or before sunrise Saturday morning. Some storms could be severe, with damaging wind and a few tornadoes possible. West-central and southwest Arkansas have the highest risk of severe weather Friday evening, but statewide, severe storms are possible.

STORM TIMING: West Arkansas will see the strongest activity ~5pm to 9pm, central Arkansas around 9pm through 1am and east Arkansas ~11pm – 3am.

THREATS: Damaging wind, which could knock down some tree limbs and power lines, is the primary threat. A few tornadoes are also possible with the potential for one or two to be strong for west Arkansas. Farther east, there is still a risk for tornadoes, but more likely weaker, spin-ups. Rain of 1-2″ is likely across the state. Some flooding is possible for west Arkansas. Hail is possible for west Arkansas in stronger storms that develop, but activity should stay more isolated.

SATURDAY: Unless you’re a very early riser, Saturday will be rain-free. Some clouds linger in the morning and clear by afternoon. High temperatures will be cooler in the upper 60s with breezy conditions. Westerly wind of around 10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunday will be pleasant and mostly sunny with high temps in the mid 70s. A warm front move through Monday, bringing a low chance for a few showers and more clouds. It will stay warm through Thursday of next week.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app