OVERNIGHT: Rain and thunderstorms last through the early evening hours for Little Rock, with activity lessening after 7pm. Some rain lingers through 9pm and tapers off after that. The highest threat for severe weather remains over south Arkansas with storms out of the state by or before midnight. Temperatures will hover near 60°F through 10pm and upper 50s afterwards.

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers develop Wednesday morning and last through the early afternoon. Light rain and clouds should lessen near sunset Wednesday and clear entirely by Wednesday night. This will make it ideal for viewing shooting stars from the Geminids Meteor Shower, which peaks early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be chilly in the mid 50s for highs Wednesday afternoon, drop to the 40s by evening and 30s overnight.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunshine makes a welcome return all day Thursday, Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures will be significantly cooler with mornings dropping to the 30s Thursday onward and highs mostly in the 40s.