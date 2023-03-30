OVERNIGHT: A few showers and thunderstorms move in tonight over parts of Arkansas, but the stronger storms are anticipated Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures stay mild through the evening and tonight with breezy conditions with southeasterly wind 15-25mph. Low temps will be in the 60s after hitting 77°F Thursday afternoon.

FRIDAY: Storms develop late Friday morning over west Arkansas and intensify as they track farther east through the state. Central Arkansas will likely see the strongest storms Friday afternoon through early evening. Large hail, damaging wind and a few tornadoes are all threats. Flooding is a lesser threat with less than an inch of rainfall likely, but there could be some localized flooding in and along low lying areas. Rain should be out of Arkansas late Friday night with windy conditions lasting through the entire day. Tree damage and power outages are possible Friday.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunny and dry weather returns this weekend with breezy conditions Saturday. Rain and storms take over much of next week, with another shot for severe weather Tuesday.