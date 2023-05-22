OVERNIGHT: It will be mostly clear and calm tonight with temperatures in the 70s through 10pm and dropping to the 60s afterwards. Wind will be light out of the northeast and north.

TUESDAY: There is a low chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms later in the day Tuesday into the early evening. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s with mostly sunny conditions much of the day. A few more clouds will build in by late afternoon.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunshine and 80s remain in the forecast for the rest of the week. It will be a little cooler and drier (but still pleasant) into Memorial Weekend. Mornings remain in the low 60s with afternoons in the low to mid 80s.