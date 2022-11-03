TONIGHT: It will be partly cloudy and mild tonight with temperatures staying in the 70s through 8pm. Low temps drop to the low 60s near sunrise. The average low for this time of year in Little Rock is 44°F.

FRIDAY: Widespread rain and strong storms move into Arkansas Friday night through early Saturday morning. During the daytime Friday, rain is not expected, but this will change quickly by Friday night. Afternoon temps will be in the low 80s with clouds increasing.

STORM TIMING: West Arkansas will see the strongest activity ~6pm to 9pm, central Arkansas around 10pm through 1am and east Arkansas ~midnight – 3am.

THREATS: Damaging wind, which could knock down some tree limbs and power lines, is the primary threat. An isolated tornado and large hail are also possible, with the greater threat for severe weather over southwest Arkansas. Rain of 1-3″ is possible across the state.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain moves out of the state quickly. Almost all of Saturday will be dry and breezy with clouds clearing. Temps will be cooler Saturday afternoon in the upper 60s (average is 67°F). Warm weather returns for next week with highs in the 70s and morning lows in the 50s.

